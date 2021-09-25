IGNOU PG Admission 2021: Check How To Apply, Documents Required

IGNOU PG Admission 2021: details on application

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has kept the application window open for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses. For students registering for the July 2021 session of IGNOU PG admission, can apply online at the official website -- ignou.ac.in by September 30.

The programmes offered by IGNOU for the July 2021 session include several postgraduate programmes -- MA in English, PGD in Rural Development, PG Certificate in Adult Education, Appreciation Course on Environment, Population and Sustainable Development, Awareness Programme on Value Added Products from Fruits and Vegetables and Dairy Farming.

IGNOU MA Admission 2021-22: How To Fill The Form

Visit the official website of IGNOU-- ignou.ac.in On the homepage, find the “Register Online” section and click on “Fresh Admission” tab. If you are a first-time applicant, click on the “Click here for new registration” tab. Fill up the registration form by entering the required information. Upload the required documents in the specified format and pay the application fee. Download and keep a hard copy of the duly filled IGNOU registration form.

Documents Required During IGNOU Admission