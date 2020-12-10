IGNOU Organises Live Session To Mark Human Rights Day 2020

Human Rights Day 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi, has observed a live interactive session today, on December 10. The live interactive session was organised to mark Human Rights Day today by IGNOU’s School of Law. The one-hour interactive session was broadcast live in Gyan Darshan Television Channel between 3 pm and 4 pm. The theme for the IGNOU School of Law’s live interactive session was Protection of Human Rights - A struggle to make Rights a Reality for All.

Also Read Human Rights Day 2020: Know History, Significance, Theme For This Year

National Human Rights Commission member Jyotika Kalra, IGNOU School of Law Director Professor K Elumalai and IGNOU School of Law Dr Anand Gupta were among the panel of experts in the IGNOU live interactive session in Gyan Darshan Television Channel.

As per an IGNOU statement, the live discussion centred around several topics including Human Rights: An overview; Unlawful and Arbitrary Killings, including extra judicial killings perpetrated by State machineries; Custodial Deaths Torture of jail inmates by prison officials as well as precarious inhuman Prison conditions; Unreasonable restrictions on the freedom of the expression and the press including threats of violence or unjustified arrests or prosecution against press and media persons; and Forced child labour including bonded labour.

The theme for Human Rights Day 2020 is “Recover Better - Stand Up for Human Rights”. The theme this year relates to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and focuses on the need to build back better by ensuring Human Rights are central to recovery efforts. The United Nations, in its website says, “We will reach our common global goals only if we are able to create equal opportunities for all, address the failures exposed and exploited by COVID-19, and apply human rights standards to tackle entrenched, systematic, and intergenerational inequalities, exclusion and discrimination.”