  IGNOU To Organise Campus Placement Drive Tomorrow; Details Here

IGNOU To Organise Campus Placement Drive Tomorrow; Details Here

The IGNOU campus placement drive will start at 10 am tomorrow at the BR Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 11, 2022 2:20 pm IST
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will hold a campus placement drive tomorrow, October 12. The Campus Placement Cell (CPC), IGNOU, will organise the campus placement drive in association with the regional centres of Delhi, NCR. The IGNOU campus placement drive will start at 10 am at the BR Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi.

The IGNOU placement drive is being done with Globiva, an IGNOU statement issued in this regard said.

Students of IGNOU who are pursuing their graduation now and are graduates will be eligible to participate in the open university’s placement drive.

The candidates willing to participate in the IGNOU placement drive will be required to carry photocopies of their resume, IGNOU identity card and a passport size photograph at the time of interview. The resume, the university statement said, should also mention the IGNOU enrolment number. The list of selected and shortlisted candidates will be declared at the end of the day.

IGNOU Placement Drive 2022: Checklist For Candidates

Date

  • October 12, 2022

Time of IGNOU Campus Placement Drive

  • 10 am

Place

  • BR Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi

Eligibility

  • Graduates of IGNOU are eligible for participation in IGNOU campus placement

  • Candidates pursuing graduation in IGNOU will be eligible to register for the palcement drive

Things To Carry

  • Photocopies of resume: The resume should also menton the IGNOU enrolment number

  • IGNOU identity card

  • Passport size photograph

