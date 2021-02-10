IGNOU Opens Registration For PG Diploma In Corporate Social Responsibility; Apply by February 28

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the application window for the Post Graduate Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (PGDCSR). A graduate in any discipline can apply online for the one-year postgraduate diploma course till February 28, 2021.

The IGNOU PGDCR can also be applied by senior, mid-level and entry level employees of companies undertaking CSR and professionals working in the development sector and NGOs implementing CSR activities. As per an IGNOU statement, development functionaries and civil servants of State and Central Governments, faculty, researchers and students in universities, research organisations and colleges can also apply for the one-year PGDCSR programme.

The PG diploma programme has been introduced from the January 2021 session with objectives to impart knowledge and understanding about CSR, expanding capacities of learners on various theoretical and practical aspects of CSR and to develop professional knowledge in formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of CSR projects and programmes.

Giving details of the postgraduate diploma programme, programme co-ordinators Dr Nisha Varghese and Professor PVK Sasidhar said: “PGDCSR is a very appropriate programme in ODL [open distance learning] mode both in terms of content and timing. It provides a unique opportunity for attaining and upgrading the knowledge of the CSR professionals.”

“The PGDCSR programme has been designed in such a way to enhance the holistic understanding of CSR by covering various aspects like CSR fundamentals, its process, implementation and handling of projects and programmes. Students can also get first-hand experience of CSR projects by opting for project work,” they added.