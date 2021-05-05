IGNOU Opens Re-Registration Window For July 2021 Cycle, Apply Till June 15

  • Home
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the re-registration window for the July 2021 cycle. The last date for submitting re-registration forms for the July cycle is June 15, 2021.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 5, 2021 3:38 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IGNOU July 2021 cycle re-registration: Submit forms at ignou.samarth.edu.in
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the re-registration window for the July 2021 cycle. Learners can visit the Samarth portal, ignou.samarth.edu.in to submit their forms. The last date for submitting re-registration forms for the July cycle is June 15, 2021.

Re-registration means registering for the next year or semester of a programme. Therefore it is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate (UG) postgraduate (PG) or semester-based programmes offered by the university.

All students admitted to an IGNOU programme can submit re-registration forms.

“You can re-register for the next year/semester of your Programme irrespective of whether you have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester,” an official statement said.

For details and rules related to programmes offered by IGNOU, learners can visit the official website, ignou.ac.in.

Previously, IGNOU had extended the last date for submitting assignments for the June Term-End Examination (TEE).

Learners can submit their assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork, journals, dissertation, and internships till May 31, 2021.

“The last date for submission of assignments for the Term-end Examination, June 2021 — both online and offline (physical) submission - has been extended upto May 31, 2021. The last date for submission of project reports/internship/fieldwork journal/dissertation, etc. for Term-end Examination, June 2021 — both online and offline (physical) submission shall be May 31, 2021,” IGNOU had said.

IGNOU re-registration IGNOU July session
