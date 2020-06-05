IGNOU Opens Online Project Submission Link For June Term End Exam

IGNOU has extended the deadline for submission of projects till June 15.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the facility for submission of project reports online. The link for submission of project reports is available on the official website of the university. For the June term end exam, IGNOU has adopted online methods for assignment and project submission. The last date for submission of exam related materials has also been extended till June 15.

IGNOU Online Project Submission Link

“Due to nationwide lockdown on account of corona pandemic, it has been decided to postpone Learner Support Services at all Regional Centre/ Learner Support Centre’s (LSC). The University has, further decided to introduce and adopt “Online Mode” to submit final Project/Dissertation/Field Work Journals/Internship Report to facilitate the learners,” IGNOU has said.

For project submission it has said, the originality certificate should be signed by the student and the project guide and then submitted online. “The learners may ensure that while submitting the final project through Online Mode, the Proposal Proforma is duly approved in original, along with “Synopsis” and Bio-data of the project guide and originality certificate is duly signed by both the Student and the Project Guide with date to be incorporated (wherever applicable),” it has said.

“The learners are required to obtain digitally approval in prescribed proforma of the Guide/Supervisor through e-mail before submitting the project through online,” it has added.

The schedule of June term end exam, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is yet to be released by the university.