IGNOU opens correction window for BEd, OPENMAT application forms

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has opened the correction window for BEd and OPENMAT application forms. The candidates can visit the official website www.ignou.ac.in to make the corrections to their forms. IGNOU form correction window for the above courses will close on March 25. Earlier IGNOU had extended the deadline to fill OPENMAT, BEd and Post Basic Nursing Programme application forms till March 25.

Steps to make correction to BEd, OPENMAT application forms

Step 1 Visit the official website www.ignou.ac.in

Step 2 Login to the IGNOU application portal

Step 3 Click on ‘edit application’ option

Step 4 Make required changes

Step 5 Click on ‘save’ or ‘submit’ option and on the ‘next’ option to proceed

The IGNOU OPENMAT is the entrance test for admission to MBA programmes. Graduates including Chartered Accountancy, Cost Accountancy and Company Secretaryship with 50 per cent marks for General category and 45 per cent for reserved category will be eligible to apply for IGNOU OPENMAT.

The graduates with at least 50 per cent marks either in the Bachelor’s Degree and, or in the Master’s Degree in Sciences, Social Sciences, Commerce or Humanity can appear for the entrance test.

The IGNOU Post Basic Bachelor of Science in Nursing is a three year Degree programme.