IGNOU OPENMAT Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam On April 11

IGNOU will close the registration process for the entrance test of OPENMAT XLIX tomorrow, March 20.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conclude the online registration process for the OPENMAT entrance test tomorrow, March 20. Candidates seeking admission in management programmes must visit the official site of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in, and register themselves. The entrance test will be held on April 11 for the January 2021 session.

OPENMAT is the screening test for candidates seeking admission in MBA programmes. Candidates who have passed graduation with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for the reserved category) are eligible to apply for OPENMAT.

IGNOU OPENMAT Entrance Exam -- Application Direct Link

How To Apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU--ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Under the applicant login section, click on the ‘Register Yourself’ tab

Step 3: Register by entering the required details

Step 4: Submit the registration form. Login credentials will be sent on the registered email ID

Step 5: Login using the credentials

Step 6: A new page will open. Apply for the IGNOU OPENMAT entrance test

Step 7: Fill in the details in the application form

Step 8: Upload the scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Step 9: Pay the application fee and submit

“Admission to the management programme is subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria and qualifying the entrance test conducted by the university at the examination centres spread all over the country,” reads an official statement.

Candidates interested in pursuing the Post Graduate Diploma programme need not appear in the entrance test and can take admission directly subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria.