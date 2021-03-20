IGNOU OPENMAT, OPENNET Registration Ends Today

IGNOU will conclude the online registration process today

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conclude the online registration process for the entrance test for admission to Post Basic BSc Nursing and management programmes today, March 20. All the interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website, ignou.ac.in, and apply.

Admission to the MBA programme will be done through the OPENMAT entrance test scheduled to be held on April 11. “Candidates who have qualified for admission on the basis of the score obtained in the entrance test (QPENMAT) XLIX will be eligible to seek admission into management programme for January 2021 admission cycle only,” IGNOU said.

Here’s the direct link to IGNOU OPENMAT 2021 Prospectus.

Admission for Post Basic BSc Nursing programme at IGNOU for January 2021 cycle will be done region wise through the common entrance test OPENNET – IX. The detailed schedule will be notified on the official site shortly.

Registered Nurses and Registered Midwives (RNRM) who have passed Class 10 with three years Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of two years of experience (after registration as RNRM) in the profession are eligible to apply.

Here’s the direct link to IGNOU B.Ed 2021 Prospectus.

IGNOU Entrance Tests: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Registration for OPENMAT, Post Basic (Nursing Program) Entrance Test for January 2021’

Step 3: Click on the desired exam link

Step 4: Register yourself using personal, educational and contact details

Step 5: Fill the application form, and upload the requisite documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit the application form, download and take its printout for future use.