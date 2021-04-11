  • Home
Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 11, 2021 1:15 pm IST

IGNOU OPENMAT Exam Conducted For Admissions to MBA Programmes
IGNOU OPENMAT exam held today
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) conducted the OPENMAT entrance exam today for admissions to postgraduate management programmes. The entrance exam was conducted with respect to the COVID-19 norms.

It was a three-hour long computer-based test with 200 multiple-choice questions divided into four sections-- General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and Reasoning. There was no negative marking.

Candidates were allowed entry in the exam halls with their admit cards and an identity proof. They were asked to wear face masks, carry a personal hand sanitiser, maintain social distancing inside the hall and go through thermal scanning. They were not allowed to carry any calculators or other electronic devices.

It is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admissions to MBA or PGDM courses offered at School of Management. It is yet to confirm the date for announcing the results.

Those interested in pursuing the Postgraduate Diploma programme were not supposed to appear in the entrance test and can take admission directly subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria.

Click here for more Education News
IGNOU OPENMAT hall ticket IGNOU Courses
