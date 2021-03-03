IGNOU OPENMAT Entrance Test On April 11, Registration Begins

  • Home
As per IGNOU dates, the entrance test for OPENMAT for the January 2021 session will be held on April 11. Candidates can apply for OPENMAT entrance test online till March 20, 2021.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 3, 2021 3:50 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the online application window for the entrance test of OPENMAT XLIX. IGNOU OPENMAT is held for admission to management programmes at the university. As per IGNOU dates, the entrance test for OPENMAT for the January 2021 session will be held on April 11. Candidates can apply for the entrance test of OPENMAT at sedservices.ignou.ac.in/entranceopenmat till March 20, 2021.

Any graduate including Chartered Accountancy, Cost Accountancy, Company Secretaryship with 50 per cent marks for students of General category, 45 per cent for reserved category will be able to apply for IGNOU OPENMAT.

IGNOU OPENMAT Entrance Exam -- Application Direct Link

IGNOU through its School of Management Studies offers Master of Business Administration (MBA) and various postgraduate specialisation diplomas including Master of Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), Post Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM), Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP).

“Admission to the Management Programme is subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria and qualifying the entrance test conducted by the University at the examination centres spread all over the country,” read an IGNOU statement.

However, aspirants seeking admission to PGDHRM, PGDFM, PGDOM, PGDMM and PGDFMP will not be required to take the OPENMAT entrance examination.

IGNOU follows a modular approach in its programme, the statement said. It further added: “If a student takes admission into MBA and for some reason or the other is not able to complete all the courses, then the applicant is provided with an exit point. If the candidate completes six courses in a particular specialisation along with the compulsory basic course the candidate would be awarded Post Graduate Diploma in that particular specialisation.”

