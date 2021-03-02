IGNOU OPENMAT, BEd Entrance Test Application Open, Register By March 20
The Indira Gandhi National Open University has opened the application window for OPENMAT and BEd entrance test. The university will keep the application window open for the registration to the entrance tests till March 20, 2021. Candidates can apply online at the IGNOU website for the OPENMAT and BEd entrance tests for the January 2021 session.
The IGNOU entrance test for admission to MBA programmes is called OPENMAT. Graduates (including Chartered Accountancy/ Cost Accountancy/ Company Secretaryship) with 50 per cent marks for General category and 45 per cent for reserved category will be eligible to apply for IGNOU OPENMAT.
IGNOU OPENMAT Entrance Exam -- Application Direct Link
The IGNOU entrance test for admission to BEd programmes can be taken by graduates with at least 50 per cent marks either in the Bachelor’s Degree and/or in the Master’s Degree in Sciences/Social Sciences/Commerce/Humanity.
IGNOU BEd Entrance Test Application -- Direct Link
IGNOU OPENMAT, BEd Application Steps
Step 1: Go to IGNOU website
Step 2: Click on the button "REGISTER YOURSELF" that appears in the applicant login area and fill the required registration details
Step 3: Fill the required details
Step 4: Submit
Step 5: Login with the username and password
Step 6: Fill the details as required for the IGNOU OPENMAT and BEd entrance tests
Step 7: Upload scanned copies of photograph and signatures in specified formats
Step 8: Pay the application fee online
Step 9: Submit