Image credit: Shutterstock IGNOU OPENMAT, BEd Entrance Test Application Open, Register By March 20

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has opened the application window for OPENMAT and BEd entrance test. The university will keep the application window open for the registration to the entrance tests till March 20, 2021. Candidates can apply online at the IGNOU website for the OPENMAT and BEd entrance tests for the January 2021 session.

The IGNOU entrance test for admission to MBA programmes is called OPENMAT. Graduates (including Chartered Accountancy/ Cost Accountancy/ Company Secretaryship) with 50 per cent marks for General category and 45 per cent for reserved category will be eligible to apply for IGNOU OPENMAT.

IGNOU OPENMAT Entrance Exam -- Application Direct Link

The IGNOU entrance test for admission to BEd programmes can be taken by graduates with at least 50 per cent marks either in the Bachelor’s Degree and/or in the Master’s Degree in Sciences/Social Sciences/Commerce/Humanity.

IGNOU BEd Entrance Test Application -- Direct Link

IGNOU OPENMAT, BEd Application Steps

Step 1: Go to IGNOU website

Step 2: Click on the button "REGISTER YOURSELF" that appears in the applicant login area and fill the required registration details

Step 3: Fill the required details

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Login with the username and password

Step 6: Fill the details as required for the IGNOU OPENMAT and BEd entrance tests

Step 7: Upload scanned copies of photograph and signatures in specified formats

Step 8: Pay the application fee online

Step 9: Submit