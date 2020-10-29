Image credit: ntaresults.nic.in IGNOU OPENMAT XLVII Result 2020 Announced, Here’s Direct Link

The National Testing Agency has announced IGNOU OPENMAT XLVII result 2020. Candidates, who took the Open Management Aptitude Test (IGNOU OPENMAT 2020), can visit the official website, ignouexams.nta.nic.in to download their scorecards. The scorecards can be downloaded using application number and date of birth. NTA has also announced result for IGNOU PhD entrance test. Both the exams were held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on September 15 and October 4, 2020, respectively.

How To Download IGNOU MBA Entrance Result

Go to the official website, ignouexams.nta.nic.in

Click on ‘IGNOU MBA Score Card 2020’

Key in your application number, date of birth and security pin displayed on the screen

Submit and download the score card.

Recently, IGNOU had extended the last date for admission to the December 2020 session till December 15. Students can now register for IGNOU December TEE 2020 and take theexams in the first week of February, 2021.

IGNOU had also extended the admission deadline for the July 2020 cycle till October 31, 2020. The extension, however, is not for certificate and semester based programmes. “This extension of last date shall not apply to Certificate and Semester-based programmes, i.e., MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all Certificate and Awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less,” an official statement said.

