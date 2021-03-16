IGNOU Offers Online Programmes To Overseas Students

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced online programmes for overseas students in addition to the Indian students. A total of 16 online programmes have been offered to the overseas students from SAARC and Non-SAARC countries, Foreign Students Residing in India (FSRI), and NRI. The IGNOU programmes are being offered at the level of masters and bachelors apart from Diploma and Certificate programmes.

The courses have been designed in a way that a teacher will be able to mentor each learner with help of videos and associated reading material. The learner will also be provided constant online support during the learning process.

The interested candidates can access more information about the programmes on the official website iop.ignouonline.ac.in/programme. Those interested in pursuing the online IGNOU courses can register themselves at ‘Samarth’ portal ignouforeigniop.samarth.edu.in. They can pay the fee through credit or debit card.

The courses offered by IGNOU are Master of arts (Hindi), Master of arts in gandhi and peace studies, Master of Arts (translation studies), Bachelor of Tourism, Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences, Postgraduate Diploma in Gandhi and Peace Studies, Postgraduate certificate in Gandhi and Peace Studies, Postgraduate Certificate in Agriculture Policy, Diploma in Tourism Studies, Certificate in Information Technology, Certificate Programme in Library and Information Science, Certificate programme in Peace Studies and Conflict Management, Certificate in Tribal Studies, Certificate in Arabic Language, Certificate in Russian Language and Certificate in Tourism Studies.

Documents Required for IGNOU Application Process

The applicants will have to upload soft copies of documents while submitting the IGNOU application for the online courses. IGNOU has given a list of official documents to be submitted including scanned photograph, scanned signature, scanned copy of age proof, scanned copy of relevant educational qualification, passport or visa or study visa, citizenship card or proof of nationality, proof of residence in India (if applicable) and OCI or PIO or UNHCR refugee card.

IGNOU also extended the last date of admissions and re-registration for the January session. The students can register for the desired courses at IGNOU admission portal named ‘Samarth’ by March 31.