IGNOU, NSDC Collaborate For Enhancing Employability, Entrepreneurial Skills Of Students

Image credit: Careers360 The collaboration between IGNOU and NSDC would be a major milestone in the skilling ecosystem of the country.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has joined hands with the National Skill Development Corporation(NSDC) to collaborate on multiple initiatives to provide opportunities for enhancing and sharpening the 21st-century skills of students through quality and inclusive education thereby contributing toward making India the Skill Capital of the World. The agreement was signed by Dr Alok Chaube, Registrar IGNOU and by Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Operating Officer and officiating Chief Executive Officer NSDC in the presence of Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor IGNOU and other dignitaries from IGNOU and NSDC.

The initiatives range from industry connects, embedding skilling across courses for enhancing employability and mutually exploring the capacity building of teachers, trainers and grassroots leaders in the skilling and education ecosystem as is envisaged in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. As the NEP emphasizes the integration of vocational education with higher education and targets the enhancement of 50 per cent enrolment in vocational education by 2025 and 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education by 2035. It envisages creating a bridge between Higher Education and Vocational Training to create pathways for enabling stable and secure employment.

Ved Mani Tiwari, COO and officiating CEO NSDC in his address expressed that the collaboration would be a major milestone in the skilling ecosystem of the country. The initiative of embedding skills across courses would foster industry connections and enhance the employability of the workforce in the country.

On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor IGNOU Professor Nageshwar Rao reiterated IGNOU's commitment and collective efforts in realizing the set goals in NEP 2020. He expressed that the integration of skill or vocational components for making the employment of the programme ready is one of the main key areas where the university has been working. Professor Rao added that NSDC's expertise in terms of skilling framework would be of immense help in designing the programmes with IGNOU’s programme content.