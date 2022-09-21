IGNOU MBA Registration Ends Tomorrow; Important Checklist Here

  • Home
Candidates should visit the official websites and select the desired course link and register with basic details to apply for the MBA programme.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 21, 2022 6:48 pm IST

Check the important documents require for IGNOU MBA admission.
Image credit: Shutterstock

IGNOU MBA Registration 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the application window for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the academic year 2022-23 tomorrow, September 22. To apply for the IGNOU MBA admission for the distance mode programme, candidates need to register at– ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. While to apply for IGNOU MBA online mode candidates need to register at – ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates should visit the official websites and select the desired course link and register with basic details to apply for the MBA programme. Candidates then need to log in again using the details, fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents. It is compulsory for all candidates to pay the application processing fee. Candidates should also take a printout of the application form for further processing.

IGNOU MBA Registration 2022: Important Checklist

While registering online for the IGNOU MBA programme candidates need to keep the follow important documents ready-

  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Birth certificate or 10th pass certificate for age proof
  • Qualification certificate (12th marksheet, or graduation pass certificate)
  • Experience certificate (if any)
  • Category certificate (other than general)
  • Identity proof
  • BPL certificate (if Below Poverty Line)
