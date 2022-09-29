IGNOU MBA Registration 2022 Ends Tomorrow; Guidelines On Application Process

Image credit: Shutterstock IGNOU will close the application window for the MBA admission tomorrow.

IGNOU MBA Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the application window for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) admission tomorrow, September 30, 2022. Candidates can apply online for the IGNOU MBA programme through the official website- ignou.ac.in.

Candidates from the unreserved category must have received at least 50 per cent marks in their graduation. And candidates from the unreserved category must have received at least 45 per cent in their graduation to be eligible for MBA admission at IGNOU.

IGNOU MBA 2022: Guidelines On Registration Process