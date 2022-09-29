IGNOU MBA Registration 2022 Ends Tomorrow; Guidelines On Application Process
Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 29, 2022 8:31 pm IST
IGNOU MBA Admission 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the application window for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) admission tomorrow, September 30, 2022. Candidates can apply online for the IGNOU MBA programme through the official website- ignou.ac.in.
Candidates from the unreserved category must have received at least 50 per cent marks in their graduation. And candidates from the unreserved category must have received at least 45 per cent in their graduation to be eligible for MBA admission at IGNOU.
IGNOU MBA 2022: Guidelines On Registration Process
- Candidates need to visit the official website and then click on the new registration button to register themselves. The user name must be between eight to 16 characters.
- Before proceeding for filling the form online the applicant must have the scanned documents which include photograph, signature, copy of age proof, relevant academic transcript, experience certificate (if any), category certificate (if any), and BPL certificate (if any).
- The fee exemption available to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students can be claimed for only one programme. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications will be rejected.
- The application fee can be paid through credit card, debit card and net banking.
- If a student applies for the cancellation of admission and refund of fee, the refund request will be considered as per the university policy.
