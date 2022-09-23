  • Home
IGNOU MBA Admission 2022: Application Deadline Extended, Apply Till September 30

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application deadline for Master of Business Administration (MBA) admission 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 23, 2022 9:05 pm IST

IGNOU MBA Application Form 2022

IGNOU MBA Admission 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application deadline for Master of Business Administration (MBA) admission 2022. Aspiring candidates can register for the IGNOU MBA programme on the official website- ignou.ac.in till September 30. Earlier the last date to register for IGNOU MBA admission was September 22, 2022. IGNOU is providing the MBA programme in both distance mode and online mode.

The IGNOU MBA programme is available in five specialised fields. Candidates who wish to apply for IGNOU MBA for distance mode programme can register at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. To apply for IGNOU MBA online mode programme, candidates need to register at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. Candidates are required to upload scanned images of the following documents while registering for IGNOU MBA Admission 2022

  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Birth certificate or 10th pass certificate for age proof
  • Qualification certificate (12th marksheet, or graduation pass certificate)
  • Experience certificate (if any)
  • Category certificate (other than general)
  • Identity proof
  • BPL certificate (if Below Poverty Line)

IGNOU MBA Admission 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category must have secured 50 per cent marks in graduation. While candidates from the unreserved category must have secured 45 per cent marks in graduation.

IGNOU MBA Admission 2022: How To Register Online

  1. Visit the official websites- ignou.ac.in
  2. Select the desired course link and register with basic details
  3. Proceed to fill in the application form and upload necessary documents
  4. Cross-check application details and proceed to pay the application fee
  5. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page
  6. Take a print out for further reference.
IGNOU MBA
