IGNOU MBA 2022 Registration Begins; Apply Till September 22

Apply for IGNOU MBA admission 2022 at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU MBA 2022 Application Form: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the application process for Master of Business Administration (MBA) admission 2022. The candidates who wish to apply for IGNOU MBA programme can register online at the official website- ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply for IGNOU MBA admission 2022 is September 22. The MBA programme is available in both distance mode and online mode.

📢#IGNOU’s flagship MBA programme comes in a new avatar!

➡️The last date for admission to the MBA programme is 22-9-2022.The link for admission

For MBA through distance mode➡️https://t.co/SjHT9uGcT3

✅For MBA through online mode ➡️https://t.co/Z8h14P3Rjz@OfficialIGNOU @IgnouVc pic.twitter.com/gQt4WjmBOA — IGNOU MBA OFFICIAL HANDLE (@MbaIgnouoficial) September 10, 2022

To apply for IGNOU MBA admission for distance mode programme, candidates need to register at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. While to apply for IGNOU MBA through online mode candidates need to register at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. Candidates who have secured 50 per cent marks in graduation (45 per cent for reserved category) are eligible to apply for the programme. The IGNOU MBA programme is available in five specialised fields. The candidates are required to upload the scanned images of following documents while applying for IGNOU MBA Admission 2022.

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB certificate (10th pass certificate) for age proof

Qualification certificate (12th Marksheet or Certificate/Graduation pass certificate)

Experience certificate (if any)

Category certificate (Other than general)

Identity proof(Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID /Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card)

BPL certificate (if Below Poverty Line)

IGNOU MBA Admission 2022: How To Register Online