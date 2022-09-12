  • Home
IGNOU MBA 2022 Registration Begins; Apply Till September 22

Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the application process for Master of Business Administration (MBA) admission 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 12, 2022 6:36 pm IST

Apply for IGNOU MBA admission 2022 at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU MBA 2022 Application Form: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the application process for Master of Business Administration (MBA) admission 2022. The candidates who wish to apply for IGNOU MBA programme can register online at the official website- ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply for IGNOU MBA admission 2022 is September 22. The MBA programme is available in both distance mode and online mode.

To apply for IGNOU MBA admission for distance mode programme, candidates need to register at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. While to apply for IGNOU MBA through online mode candidates need to register at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. Candidates who have secured 50 per cent marks in graduation (45 per cent for reserved category) are eligible to apply for the programme. The IGNOU MBA programme is available in five specialised fields. The candidates are required to upload the scanned images of following documents while applying for IGNOU MBA Admission 2022.

  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • DOB certificate (10th pass certificate) for age proof
  • Qualification certificate (12th Marksheet or Certificate/Graduation pass certificate)
  • Experience certificate (if any)
  • Category certificate (Other than general)
  • Identity proof(Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID /Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card)
  • BPL certificate (if Below Poverty Line)

IGNOU MBA Admission 2022: How To Register Online

  1. Visit the official websites- ignou.ac.in
  2. Select the desired course link and register with basic details
  3. Using the details including enrollment number login again
  4. Fill in the application form and upload necessary documents
  5. Cross-check application details and proceed to pay the application fee
  6. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page
  7. Take a print out for further reference.
