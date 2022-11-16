IGNOU Launches UGC-Approved Professional Development Programme On Artificial Intelligence In ICT Applications

  • Home
The Staff Training and Research Institute of Distance Education (STRIDE) started six-days STP programme on “Artificial Intelligence in ICT- Application in Education and Research"

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 16, 2022 7:17 pm IST

STERD six-days STP programme
New Delhi:

The Staff Training and Research Institute of Distance Education (STRIDE) at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) inaugurated a short term programme (STP) on “Artificial Intelligence in ICT- Application in Education and Research". The UGC-approved professional development programme will be conducted from November 16 to 23, 2022.

The programme will be held online mode for the teachers and academics working in various schools/divisions/center/RCs of IGNOU. The programme will be based on various activities including a draft action plan on the use of AI in education: real-world applications, selection of AI courses, application of AI in the ODL system and use of AI in social media.

The programme will also include assessment and certification of participants as per UGC-HRDC guidelines. Certificates will be issued to those who secure a minimum of 50 per cent score out of 100.

