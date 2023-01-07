IGNOU Launches Three Specialised Masters Degrees In Journalism

IGNOU launches masters degree courses In Journalism

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched three specialised master's degree programmes in the field of Journalism from January 2023 admission cycle. These programmes will be offered through open and distance modes across the country through various regional centres of IGNOU.

IGNOU's official release reads: "In a function held on Friday, Vice Chancellor Prof. Nageshwar Rao launched three specialised master's degree programmes - MA in Development Journalism, MA in Journalism and Electronic Media, MA in Journalism and Digital Media. & PG Diploma in Advertising and Integrated Communication. Admission for these programmes starts in January 2023."

In the launch event, eminent media professionals participated which include former editorial director of Aaj Tak Qamar Waheed Naqvi, former IIMC Director Professor J S Yadav, Editor of Nooyez Alok Verma, Professor Jaishri Jehwaney and UN Strategic Communication Advisor for Asia Pacific Dr Deepak Gupta.

Speaking about the newly launched master's degree programmes, Professor Nageshwar Rao said, "the School of Journalism and New Media Studies offers these programmes to facilitate learners' interest to specialise in an area of their choice in the field of journalism. IGNOU offers these programmes with great flexibility in lateral exit and entry options, and learners can pursue their programmes at their convenience."

The Vice-Chancellor further stated, "the school is already running a generic master's programme in Journalism and Mass Communication, same is being offered through open and distance mode as well as online. This particular generic programme is offered in three languages - English, Hindi and Tamil."

Professor Arul Selvan, Director of the School of Journalism and New Media Studies gave a welcome address and other faculty members of the school introduced the newly launched programmes.