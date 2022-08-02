IGNOU Launches Postgraduate Diploma In Electronic Media, Registration Open Till August 12

IGNOU Launches Postgraduate Diploma In Electronic Media

The School of Journalism and New Media Studies (SOJNMS) of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a Postgraduate Diploma in Electronic Media through open and distance learning mode. This program has been introduced by the open university in order to incorporate National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines into its academic endeavour and deliver skill-based programmes.

Candidates can take admission and register through the official website of IGNOU – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date to apply is August 12, 2022.

The PG Diploma in Electronic Media programme of IGNOU is for a minimum duration of one year and a maximum of three years. Candidates with a bachelors degree in any subject can apply for the programme. The medium of instruction will be in English. However, students have the option of writing their exams, homework, practicals, and projects in Hindi as well. The fee for IGNOU’s Post Graduate Diploma in Electronic Media is Rs 9,500.

IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Professor Nageshwar Rao, Padma Shri Professor Pushpesh Pant and Professor Subhash Dhuliya, Former Vice Chancellor Uttarakhand Open University, were present at the launch event. The guests spoke about the importance of having more such skill-based programmes in the field of Mass Communication, as envisaged in the NEP 2020. They also highlighted the media landscape's shifting dynamics and the necessity for audio and audio-visual content production training in news and other genres.

Professor KS Arul Selvam, Director SOJNMS, delivered the welcoming address, Professor OP Deval, SOJNMS, gave the attendees a quick tour of the School, and Dr Amit Kumar, programme coordinator, explained the details of this programme.

The launch programme was moderated by Dr Shikha Rai and Dr Ramesh Yadav, SONJMS and Dr Padmini Jain, SONJMS proposed vote-of-thanks.