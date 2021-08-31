IGNOU Launches Portal, Facebook Page For Its Alumni

IGNOU has launched a portal and Facebook page for its alumni

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today launched an Alumni Portal and a Facebook page for Alumni in a meeting chaired by Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, and attended by the Pro Vice-Chancellors, Directors of School and Divisions and Regional Directors of all the regional centres.

Prof Rao said that these two initiatives will go a long way in integrating the alumni with the institutional mechanism. He said that every year more than 1.75 lakh students complete their degree, diploma and certificate from IGNOU. Thus, IGNOU has one of the largest alumni networks in the world.

Dr V P Rupam, Director, Campus Placement Cell informed that while the Facebook page will help in bringing the Alumni on a common platform and facilitate the exchange of ideas and experiences, the Alumni Portal shall provide an updated database of registered alumni, which would be useful in enhancing their engagement with the University.