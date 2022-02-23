IGNOU Launches PG Diploma In Sindhi-Hindi-Sindhi Translation

Image credit: Shutterstock IGNOU launches new PG Diploma programme

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a Postgraduate Diploma in Sindhi-Hindi-Sindhi Translation (PGDSHST). The new PG Diploma programme was launched by the School of Translation Studies and Training (SOTST) and the Sindhi Chair on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

Professor Nageswara Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU, presided over the function and launched the PG Diploma in Sindhi-Hindi-Sindhi Translation developed by the School. In his inaugural address, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted the importance of mother languages and the efforts of the university in propagating them.

In her opening remarks, Prof Sumitra Kukreti, PVC, IGNOU, thanked the Vice-Chancellor for his support and guidance in developing the programme. She presented a worldview of the mother languages which are facing threats in many countries and emphasized the need of preserving and promoting them. Ms Kukreti also appreciated the School for developing the PGDSHS Translation Programme and requested the faculty to make efforts to reach the prospective learners.

Prof Aquil Ahmad, Director, NCPSL in his special address appreciated the efforts of IGNOU for developing academic programmes and promoting mother languages; especially Sindhi Language. He referred to NEP 2020 and underlined the need of increasing the percentage of early education to children in mother languages.

In his theme address, Prof Ravi Prakash Tekchandani, Dean, Delhi University highlighted the status of Sindhi Language across the country and abroad and informed how Sindhi has enriched its vocabulary from Indian Languages. With this new programme more non-Sindhi people will access Sindhi language and literature, he observed.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Hasso Dadlani, Retired Principal, Government College, Ajmer emphasized on increasing awareness about Indian languages and appreciated the efforts of IGNOU in promoting Sindhi language by developing the Translation Programme.