  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Launches Online PG Courses In Environmental And Occupational Health

IGNOU Launches Online PG Courses In Environmental And Occupational Health

IGNOU is offering postgraduate programmes- MA and Diploma programmes in Environmental and Occupational Health. Apply at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 13, 2022 10:58 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU Launches AICTE-Approved Virtual MBA Programme
NTA Extends IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Application Form Submission Date
IGNOU December TEE 2021 Exam Postponed Due To Surge In Covid-19 Cases
IGNOU Launches Online BCA, MCA Programmes For Domestic, International Learners
IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission Deadline Till January 15
ARIIA Ranking 2021: IGNOU Tops In Non-Technical Category, VC Congratulates
IGNOU Launches Online PG Courses In Environmental And Occupational Health
Apply at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in
Image credit: FILE
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched postgraduate programmes in Environmental and Occupational Health in virtual mode. The School of Interdisciplinary and Transdisciplinary Studies, IGNOU is offering postgraduate programmes- MA and Diploma programmes in Environmental and Occupational Health.

The programmes were launched in presence of the Governor of Jharkhand- Ramesh Bais. According to the governor, "these programs are in line with the mission of Environmental and Occupational Health to reduce and prevent adverse effects on human health caused by environmental and occupational exposures to such as chemical and biological contaminants through education and research." The programme will provide the theoretical understanding and transferable skills to the general public and industrial workers in particular, he added.

Dr. A.Suresh, Minister for Education, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh said, "these programmes are of utmost importance for global environmental health and would help in creating awareness for the same."

IGNOU VC Prof. Nageshwar Rao emphasised these programmes are in consonance with the New Education Policy. "oday, IGNOU serves the educational aspirations of over 3.6 million students in India and other countries through 21 Schools of Studies and a network of 67 Regional Centres, around 2,000 Learner Support Centres, and 20 overseas institutions, Prof. Rao informed the dignitaries present," VC said.

The interested candidates can apply for both the MA and diploma programmes at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. These programmes are coordinated by Prof B.Rupini, Dr. Sushmitha Baskar, and Prof. Ruchika Kuba of the School of Interdisciplinary and Transdisciplinary Studies and School of Health Sciences, IGNOU, the release mentioned.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) IGNOU PG course ignou exam dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Gandhinagar Starts Indian Knowledge Systems Course On
IIT Gandhinagar Starts Indian Knowledge Systems Course On "Precolonial Literatures", Apply Now
NEET UG Counselling 2021 Schedule Released, Registration Begins On January 19
NEET UG Counselling 2021 Schedule Released, Registration Begins On January 19
Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Wider Participation In Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022
Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Wider Participation In Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022
IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: Check Release Date And Time
IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: Check Release Date And Time
NEET Is Not Against Social Justice: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai
NEET Is Not Against Social Justice: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai
.......................... Advertisement ..........................