IGNOU Launches Online PG Courses In Environmental And Occupational Health

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched postgraduate programmes in Environmental and Occupational Health in virtual mode. The School of Interdisciplinary and Transdisciplinary Studies, IGNOU is offering postgraduate programmes- MA and Diploma programmes in Environmental and Occupational Health.

The programmes were launched in presence of the Governor of Jharkhand- Ramesh Bais. According to the governor, "these programs are in line with the mission of Environmental and Occupational Health to reduce and prevent adverse effects on human health caused by environmental and occupational exposures to such as chemical and biological contaminants through education and research." The programme will provide the theoretical understanding and transferable skills to the general public and industrial workers in particular, he added.

Dr. A.Suresh, Minister for Education, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh said, "these programmes are of utmost importance for global environmental health and would help in creating awareness for the same."

IGNOU VC Prof. Nageshwar Rao emphasised these programmes are in consonance with the New Education Policy. "oday, IGNOU serves the educational aspirations of over 3.6 million students in India and other countries through 21 Schools of Studies and a network of 67 Regional Centres, around 2,000 Learner Support Centres, and 20 overseas institutions, Prof. Rao informed the dignitaries present," VC said.

The interested candidates can apply for both the MA and diploma programmes at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. These programmes are coordinated by Prof B.Rupini, Dr. Sushmitha Baskar, and Prof. Ruchika Kuba of the School of Interdisciplinary and Transdisciplinary Studies and School of Health Sciences, IGNOU, the release mentioned.