IGNOU Launches Online MA In Journalism And Mass Communication

Image credit: shutterstock.com

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is offering a postgraduate course, MA in Journalism and Mass Communication in virtual mode from January 2022 admission cycle. The online MA programme was launched in presence of Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU and other eminent media academicians. "The quality of journalism education from IGNOU has provided equal opportunities for national and international students. MAJMC Online programme is futuristic and encompasses all the core areas of journalism and mass communication. Apart from English, University will launch MAJMC in regional languages such as Hindi and other languages," VC stated in his inaugural address.

The two-year online MA course in Journalism and Mass Communication is being offered by the School of Journalism and New Media Studies, IGNOU. The programme provides a comprehensive exposure to various aspects related to Journalism and Mass Communication to equip you with necessary knowledge, skills, attitudes and competencies. The programme aims to develop skilled human resources in media and communication with a holistic appreciation of media as a tool for change and development, the release mentioned.

Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi, Director-General of IIMC, mentioned that IGNOU has taken an important initiative at the right time to launch an online MAJMC programme, and other educational institutions will follow suit the IGNOU. "There is a need for this programme in the regional languages," the professor said.

The programme will provide opportunities to those who are working in media organisations without appropriate formal training to upgrade their knowledge and competencies.

The course details are available on the official website- majmc.ignouonline.ac.in, students can apply for the programme at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.