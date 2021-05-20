  • Home
IGNOU Launches Online Degree Management System; Details Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched an online degree management system.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 20, 2021 4:08 pm IST

IGNOU has launched an online degree management system
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched an online degree management system. Under the new system, students who became eligible for the award of degree, diploma, or certificate in the 33rd and 34th convocation but have not received the certificate, or have not registered, can apply online.

The university held the 33rd Convocation on February 17 for the December 2018 and June 2019 TEE and 34th Convocations on April 15 for the students who passed the December 2019 and June 2020 TEE.

IGNOU Online Degree Management System: Steps To Register

Step 1: Go to sedservices.ignou.ac.in/idms

Step 2: Click on the link--“I Agree and Procesd”

Step 3: Select one of the two tabs - For Degree/ Diploma Programme and For Certificate Programme

Step 4: On the next window, login with the enrolment numbers and passwords

Step 5: Submit and fill in the details

Step 6: Confirm and download the application for future use

“The certificates of eligible students of Master Degree, Bachelor Degree, Post Graduate Diploma and Diploma Programmes have been forwarded to their Regional Centre/Regional Centre opted by the students for issuing to them. The certificates of Post Graduate Certificate and Certificate Programme are available with the Headquarters,” an official statement issued in this regard said.

It further added: “However, the students who have not received their Degree/Diploma/ Certificate may inform the Regional Centre/Headquarters where their Certificate was sent/available and apply online to receive the same, if not received, so far.”

