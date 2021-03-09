IGNOU Launches Online Certificate Course In Gender, Agriculture, Sustainable Development

  • Home
Indira Gandhi National Open University has launched a new certificate course named Gender, Agriculture and Sustainable Development or CGAS under the open distance learning mode.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 9, 2021 7:34 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indira Gandhi National Open University has launched a new certificate course named Gender, Agriculture and Sustainable Development or CGAS under the open distance learning mode. It will be a six-month long course available only in English language. The programme has been launched as part of the Samarth courses managed by the Centre for Online Education.

Graduate students in any stream or courses can apply for this course. They can apply at the online IGNOU admission portal https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

The objective of this new programme is to create awareness about gender roles and typology of issues in sustainable agriculture, to provide the knowledge on sustainable development in relation with gender and agriculture and to build capacities in gender research in agriculture.

The University is seeking to address issues including change in land ownership and gender-sensitive labour laws facilitating women to be involved in decision-making and reduced drudgery.

In case of any confusion, the students can contact the programme coordinator Dr. G. Uma at guma@ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU has started various other online courses such as PG Diploma In Corporate Social Responsibility, MSc In Environmental Science and Value Education Programme.

