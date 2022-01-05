IGNOU Launches Online BCA, MCA Programmes For Domestic, International Learners

Image credit: Shutterstock Eligible candidates can apply at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in (representational)

The School of Computer and Information Sciences, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched online Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) programmes.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Nageshwar Rao, along with the guests of honor Prof PVGD Prasad Reddy, VC, Andhra University and Prof G Kannabiran, Director, NIT Trichy launched the programmes virtually, the university said.

The basic objective of the programme is to “open a channel of admission for computing courses for students, who have done the 10+2 and are interested in taking computing/IT as a career,” IGNOU said.

Programme Coordinators Dr Akshay Kumar (MCA) and Dr MP Mishra (BCA) shared the programme details and also touched upon the job opportunities after pursuing the programmes.

“The broad objective of the MCA programme is to prepare graduate students for productive careers in software industry and academia by providing an outstanding environment for teaching and research in the core and emerging areas of the discipline. The programme’s thrust is on giving the students thorough and sound background in theoretical and application-oriented courses relevant to the latest computer software development. The programme emphasizes the application of software technology to solve mathematical, computing, communications / networking and commercial problems,” an official statement said.

“This Master’s Degree Programme has been designed with a semester approach in mind. The first year courses are aimed at theoretical knowledge and practical skills development in core computers science subjects. The second year is more focused on advanced courses providing conceptual framework and the project work,” it added.