IGNOU Launches New UG Programme In Performing Arts Hindustani Music

The new programme launched by the School of Performing and Visual Arts will be through open and distance learning method. The programme will be offered by the Delhi Regional Centre.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 9, 2021 6:33 pm IST

IGNOU launches new UG programme
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced a new undergraduate programme in Performing Arts Hindustani Music. The new programme launched by the School of Performing and Visual Arts will be through open and distance learning method. The programme will be offered by the Delhi Regional Centre.

The three year Bachelor programme has been designed to give an in-depth knowledge in Hindustani Classical Music while allowing for exposure to subjects beyond the discipline as well, an official statement said.

The programme, the IGNOU statement said, is appropriate for ODL as it focuses on the skill and competence development having both professional and academic proficiency leading to job opportunities and overall development.

Students qualifying 10+2 can register for the UG programme at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in by July 15, 2021. While the registration fee is Rs 200, the per year fee for the UG programme is Rs 9,200.

Earlier, the School of Performing and Visual Arts (SOPVA), IGNOU had launched the Master of Arts in Drawing and Painting or MADP programme, which will begin from the July 2021 session.

“The programme aims to provide education to the discerning students who do not have access to study Fine Arts through conventional systems,” the university said earlier.

Employed, self-employed, freelancers, designers, illustrators, textile professionals, interior decorators, school and college teachers, aspiring professionals, etc can benefit from the programme, according to the university.

