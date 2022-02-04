IGNOU Launches New Programme On Master Of Arts In Sustainability Science

IGNOU launches new programme

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new programme on Master of Arts in Sustainability Science (MASS). Applicants with an undergraduate degree can register for the new programme in the January 2022 admission cycle in open distance learning (ODL) mode at the School of Interdisciplinary and Transdisciplinary Studies.

Sustainability Science, an IGNOU statement said, is an emerging discipline across the world. It is well acknowledged as one of the tools to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and also to promote sustainability in every sphere of life to all sectors of the society. The major objective of this programme is to provide opportunities to the learners to deepen their knowledge and understanding sustainable development and the principles of sustainability science.

Programme Details: Direct Link

Enroll in MASS: Direct Link

IGNOU’s initiative by offering MASS is the first of its kind in India specially in higher education with an aim to reach sustainability education across all sections of the society, the official statement said.

The new programme has been developed under the leadership of Professor Nageshwar Rao, VC, IGNOU with educationists and practitioners in the field of sustainability.

The programme development team includes, Professor V K Jain, Vice Chancellor (Tezpur University, Assam), Dr Eklabya Sharma (Former VC, TERISAS), Professor DB Sahoo (Director, Centre for Himalayan Studies, University of Delhi), Professor Akhilesh S. Raghubanshi (Director, Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, Banaras Hindu University), Professor K G Saxena (SES, JNU) and Professor K S Rao (Department of Botany, University of Delhi).

In line with the principles of National Education Policy 2020, the IGNOU statement added, the programme focuses on holistic and multidisciplinary education and adopts lateral entry and multiple exit options. After successful completion of first-year courses, the programme will be provided with Post Graduate Diploma in Sustainability Science.

The programme coordinators are Dr YSC Khuman, Assistant professor, SOITS and Dr Deeksha Dave, Assistant professor, SOITS. To address queries on the programmes, candidates can write to pgdss@ignou.ac.in or director.soits@ignou.ac.in

With the launching of this programme, IGNOU has strengthened the diffusion models of sustainability education and capacity building in this emerging area specially SDGs education. It will also promote inclusive SDGs awareness and education in the country by reaching to the unreached in any form.