IGNOU Launches New PG Diploma Programme In Development Communication

The new IGNOU PGDDC seeks to develop a sound understanding of the core issues of the development process which in turn would help students to find employment opportunities in various local, national and international agencies.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 25, 2021 6:52 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced a new postgraduate diploma programme in Development Communication (PGDDC) from July 2021 session. The new academic programme developed by School of Journalism and New Media Studies was launched by Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor IGNOU, today. PGDDC seeks to develop a sound understanding of the core issues of the development process which in turn would help students to find employment opportunities in various local, national and international agencies.

The duration of the new academic programme is one year. Students qualifying undergraduate programmes will be eligible to apply for the postgraduate diploma programme in Development Communication. Students can apply for PGDDC through the admission portal of the university at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

During the launch of the postgraduate diploma course, Professor J S Yadav, Former Director IIMC, renowned Expert of development communication and research spoke about the relevance of such a program in a developing country like India. He pointed out that this program is very unique and innovative and will offer immense job prospects for all the learners joining this.

Professor K G Suresh, Vice Chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication Bhopal said that the importance of Development Communication cannot be overestimated and the time for this discipline and course has come. He said that there is a need to take this discipline to the villages and the learners who take up this program need to focus on the needs of the rural sector so that the issues of grass root development can be taken up more seriously and in an organised manner.

