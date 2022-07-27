  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Launches New MBA, MCom Programmes; Details Here

IGNOU Launches New MBA, MCom Programmes; Details Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched four new MBA programmes in functional specialisation areas and MCom Programme from the July 2022 session.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 27, 2022 3:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU Courses After Class 12; List Of UG Programmes, How To Apply
IGNOU June 2022 Term-End Exam Begins Tomorrow; Guidelines For Candidates
IGNOU June 2022 Term-End Exam Hall Ticket Out; Direct Link Here
IGNOU June 2022 Term-End Exam Datesheet Out; Exams From July 22
IGNOU Re-registration For July 2022 Session Extended; Details Here
IGNOU Launches Flagship Programme MA In Journalism, Mass Communication In Hindi, Tamil
IGNOU Launches New MBA, MCom Programmes; Details Here
IGNOU Launches New MBA, MCom Programmes
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched four new MBA programmes in functional specialisation areas and MCom Programme from the July 2022 session. The new online programmes for MBA will be run in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and the MCom programme will be conducted in online mode. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nageshwar Rao has launched the programme in a ceremony which was held virtually.

Candidates willing to take admission in MBA ODL programs can register at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and candidates who wish to join MCom (Online) can register through ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU in a statement said: “Learners can now choose and join an MBA programme in any functional specialization in Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, Financial Management, and Operations Management. The MCom programme through Online mode would help working professionals and other learners with the flexibility in-terms of time and place for pursuing it."

"MBA and MCom Programmes have been the flagship programmes of IGNOU because of its unique offerings, the quality of study materials, flexibility, up to date content, ability to exceed the expectations of all stakeholders," the university added.

Lauding the new programmes, Professor Rao said: "All these programmes have been revised as per todays' requirements and are in line with the recommendations of NEP 2020."

Professor T V Kattimani, Vice-Chancellor, Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, and Professor S A Kori, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Andhra Pradesh graced the occasion as the Guests of Honour. They appreciated the continuous efforts being made by the University regarding the development of Management courses.

Click here for more Education News
IGNOU Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CHSE Odisha Result 2022 (Soon) Live Updates: CHSE 12th Science, Commerce Results Soon; Direct Link, Websites
Live | CHSE Odisha Result 2022 (Soon) Live Updates: CHSE 12th Science, Commerce Results Soon; Direct Link, Websites
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court To Hear EWS Quota Plea On August 2
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court To Hear EWS Quota Plea On August 2
JEE Main 2022 Day Three Analysis: 'Paper Was Easy'; Check Section-Wise Analysis Of Shift One
JEE Main 2022 Day Three Analysis: 'Paper Was Easy'; Check Section-Wise Analysis Of Shift One
Assam Education Board Developing App For School Students, Says Education Minister
Assam Education Board Developing App For School Students, Says Education Minister
CHSE 12th Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard At Orissaresults.nic.in
CHSE 12th Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard At Orissaresults.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................