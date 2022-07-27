IGNOU Launches New MBA, MCom Programmes; Details Here

IGNOU Launches New MBA, MCom Programmes

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched four new MBA programmes in functional specialisation areas and MCom Programme from the July 2022 session. The new online programmes for MBA will be run in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and the MCom programme will be conducted in online mode. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nageshwar Rao has launched the programme in a ceremony which was held virtually.

Candidates willing to take admission in MBA ODL programs can register at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and candidates who wish to join MCom (Online) can register through ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU in a statement said: “Learners can now choose and join an MBA programme in any functional specialization in Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, Financial Management, and Operations Management. The MCom programme through Online mode would help working professionals and other learners with the flexibility in-terms of time and place for pursuing it."

"MBA and MCom Programmes have been the flagship programmes of IGNOU because of its unique offerings, the quality of study materials, flexibility, up to date content, ability to exceed the expectations of all stakeholders," the university added.

Lauding the new programmes, Professor Rao said: "All these programmes have been revised as per todays' requirements and are in line with the recommendations of NEP 2020."

Professor T V Kattimani, Vice-Chancellor, Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, and Professor S A Kori, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Andhra Pradesh graced the occasion as the Guests of Honour. They appreciated the continuous efforts being made by the University regarding the development of Management courses.