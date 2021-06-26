IGNOU Launches New Master’s Programme In Urdu

Interested students can apply through the admission portal of the university at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 26, 2021 3:29 pm IST

IGNOU has launched Master's programme in Urdu
New Delhi:

Indira Gandhi National Open University’s School of Humanities has launched a Master's Programme in Urdu (MUD) through Open Distance Learning mode. The programme exposes learners to a wide range of Urdu Language and Literature. The course would help students in developing a sound understanding of Urdu Literature and also other literature such as Arabic, Persian, English, Hindi and other new Literature. Good knowledge of reading comprehension and writing skill will be a prerequisite for this programme.

Students who have a Bachelor’s degree or a higher degree from a recognized university to be eligible for this programme. Further details can be checked through this link.

Interested students can apply through the admission portal of the university at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU has also introduced a new postgraduate diploma programme in Development Communication (PGDDC) from July 2021 session. The new academic programme developed by the School of Journalism and New Media Studies was launched by Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor IGNOU, on June 25.

PGDDC seeks to develop a sound understanding of the core issues of the development process which in turn would help students to find employment opportunities in various local, national and international agencies

The duration of the new academic programme is one year. Students qualifying undergraduate programmes will be eligible to apply for the postgraduate diploma programme in Development Communication.

