IGNOU Launches New Certificate Course In Environmental, Occupational Hazards

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has introduced a new Certificate Course in Environmental and Occupational Hazards. The new IGNOU Certificate course will be offered through the SWAYAM platform. The new Certificate course discusses natural hazards and disasters. The course also covers geological hazards, meteorological hazards, environmental hazards, physical hazards, chemical hazards and occupational hazards.

“As part of the IGNOU's responsibility as the National Coordinator for facilitating development of certificate/diploma courses in various disciplines on SWAYAM, MOOC(Massive Open Online Course) platform of the Government of India, the university has launched Certificate Course in Environmental and Occupational Hazards,” an official IGNOU statement read. As many as 105 courses are currently offered through the national open university’s SWAYAM portal.

The medium of instruction for the newly launched Certificate course in Environmental and Occupational Hazards will be English. Dr Sushmitha Baskar and Professor B Rupini would be the course instructors from IGNOU.

Certificate Course In Environmental And Occupational Hazards

Natural disaster is an event like earthquake, floods, landslides that adversely affects the people either by damaging the property or through loss of life. This new course details on the various environmental and occupational Hazards. The IGNOU certificate course covers several hazards including geological, meteorological, environmental, physical, chemical and occupational.

Geological hazards, where events like earthquake volcanic eruptions and landslides have been elaborated. Weather related hazards or coastal hazards have been explained under meteorological hazards. Environmental hazards covering aspects of physical, chemical and biological hazards are discussed.

Explosives, flammable, radiation, heat and cold stern vibration, noise hazards have been explained in physical hazards. How a chemical can be hazardous to humans and have detrimental health effects are explained in chemical hazards. Hazards caused by biological agents such as microorganisms can pose a threat to the health of humans.

The course also discusses occupational hazards. It deals with hazards posed by specific occupations such as mining and construction, agriculture and allied sectors, hospital, and health centres and corporate sectors and the management of these hazards and the mitigation of the same has been explained.