IGNOU Launches New BA Programme In Micro Small And Medium Enterprises

IGNOU launches new BA programme

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched an undergraduate BA programme in Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (BAVMSME). The new programme was launched on the eve of World MSME Day, 2022 for the youth of the country. The new IGNOU programme seeks to cater to the present needs of a young entrepreneur and will aid in developing the knowledge and skills to establish a business venture. The School of Vocational Education and Training at IGNOU will offer the programme from the July 2022 session. The BA Micro Small and Medium Enterprises programme is for 10+2 qualified candidates. The last date to apply is July 31.

The programme, as per an IGNOU statement, will also aid in increasing job opportunities among the youth in India. Those who want to make a career as an entrepreneur and would like to update their existing knowledge and skills in the field of micro, small or medium enterprise would find this programme useful. It comprises 132 credits, it added.

IGNOU BA (Vocational Studies) MSME Programme Details: Direct Link

IGNOU BAVMSME Programme

The BAVMSME programme would help to inculcate knowledge for recognizing business opportunities, market study, innovation and implementation; planning and designing of a new project; exploring investment opportunities; development and maintenance of business, marketing and social networking; taxation and obtaining licenses.

The programme seeks to create opportunities for unskilled workers as well as practising entrepreneurs to get trained and upskill their experience. The programme will enhance skills as per industry needs. Industry experts and successful entrepreneurs will share their experiences to provide practical insights.

The main objectives of the programme are to enhance knowledge, skill and competencies to start one’s own business venture; to study the market demand before initiating a business enterprise; to successfully and profitably operate one’s own enterprise; to inculcate managerial skills for setting up a new enterprise; to enhance interpersonal skills and leadership skills for empowerment of self and others and to provide Innovative and competency-based approach in the area of entrepreneurship. Successful entrepreneurs will share their experiences through innovative blended learning approaches.