IGNOU Launches MSc In Food Safety And Quality Management, Other Courses

The School of Agriculture, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched three programmes – MSc in Food Safety and Quality Management (MScFSQM), Post Graduate Diploma in Agribusiness (PGDAB), and Diploma in Horticulture (DHORT). These courses will begin from the January, 2022 session.

IGNOU is currently offering a PG Diplomacouese in Food Safety and Quality Management. developed The new MSc programme will be offered through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

The minimum duration of the course is 2 years and the maximum duration is 4 years. Learners with a graduation or post graduation degree in Science with Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology as one of the subjects can apply.

Other accepted eligibility conditions are graduation or post graduation in allied sciences like Agriculture, Food Science, Food Technology, Post Harvest Technology, Engineering, Home Science, Life Science, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Horticulture, Dairy Technology, Veterinary, Fisheries, Hotel Management and Catering, Hospitality Management etc.

Graduates or PG Diploma holders in Food Safety and Quality Management will also be accepted through lateral entry for the second year of the MSc course.

For the Post Graduate Diploma in Agribusiness (PGDAB) course, candidates need a graduation degree in any discipline, learners who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent course can apply. The minimum duration of the course is one year and the maximum duration is three years.

Interested candidates can register, find more information about these courses at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.