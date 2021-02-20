Image credit: Shutterstock (representational image) IGNOU Launches MSc In Environmental Science

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new degree programme in Environmental Science from January 2021 admission cycle. The MSc programme will be offered by the School of Inter-Disciplinary and Trans-Disciplinary Studies, IGNOU, in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

MSc (Environmental Science) programme is aimed at generating skilled manpower to tackle the growing environmental and developmental issues and changes arising from the transition to a sustainable society.

The programme will provide learners with the necessary means to develop the capacity to carry out independent assessments on environmental issues. In addition, learners will be well equipped to analyse and assess environmental systems and problems; be able to propose sustainable solutions to environmental problems, and contribute to the development of policies and strategies for environmental planning.

Programme Objectives:

To equip the learners with knowledge and understanding of the physical, chemical and biological processes of the environment.

To expose the learners with theoretical principles involved in air, water and soil pollution and monitoring systems.

To emphasize the principles and practices involved in sustainable natural resources management and environmental management.

To impart knowledge and understanding in impact assessment, environmental audit and laws.

Eligibility:

All the candidates having a BSc degree in any discipline from a recognized university are eligible to apply for this programme.