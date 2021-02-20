IGNOU Launches MSc In Environmental Science

The MSc programme will be offered by the School of Inter-Disciplinary and Trans-Disciplinary Studies, IGNOU, in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Feb 20, 2021 12:31 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of New IGNOU Regional Centre In Port Blair
IGNOU January 2021 Re-Registration Dates Extended; Apply By February 28
IGNOU Launches Diploma In Value Education Programme
IGNOU Opens Registration For PG Diploma In Corporate Social Responsibility; Apply by February 28
Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority Inks Pact With IGNOU
IGNOU Introduces Certificate Course in Environmental Impact Assessment For Environmental Health
IGNOU Launches MSc In Environmental Science
IGNOU Launches MSc In Environmental Science
Image credit: Shutterstock (representational image)
New Delhi:

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new degree programme in Environmental Science from January 2021 admission cycle. The MSc programme will be offered by the School of Inter-Disciplinary and Trans-Disciplinary Studies, IGNOU, in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

MSc (Environmental Science) programme is aimed at generating skilled manpower to tackle the growing environmental and developmental issues and changes arising from the transition to a sustainable society.

The programme will provide learners with the necessary means to develop the capacity to carry out independent assessments on environmental issues. In addition, learners will be well equipped to analyse and assess environmental systems and problems; be able to propose sustainable solutions to environmental problems, and contribute to the development of policies and strategies for environmental planning.

Programme Objectives:

  • To equip the learners with knowledge and understanding of the physical, chemical and biological processes of the environment.
  • To expose the learners with theoretical principles involved in air, water and soil pollution and monitoring systems.
  • To emphasize the principles and practices involved in sustainable natural resources management and environmental management.
  • To impart knowledge and understanding in impact assessment, environmental audit and laws.

Eligibility:

All the candidates having a BSc degree in any discipline from a recognized university are eligible to apply for this programme.

Click here for more Education News
IGNOU PG course IGNOU Online Application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 Exam Rules: 5 Things Candidates Must Follow
JEE Main 2021 Exam Rules: 5 Things Candidates Must Follow
30-Day Relaxation On Age Limit In Delhi Nursery Admissions
30-Day Relaxation On Age Limit In Delhi Nursery Admissions
Bihar Board Class 10 Social Science Paper Leaked, Re-Exam On March 8
Bihar Board Class 10 Social Science Paper Leaked, Re-Exam On March 8
TISSNET 2021 Exam Today; Check Guidelines, Dress Code
TISSNET 2021 Exam Today; Check Guidelines, Dress Code
MAT 2021 Exam Today, Check COVID-19 Guidelines, Items Allowed
MAT 2021 Exam Today, Check COVID-19 Guidelines, Items Allowed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................