IGNOU Launches Masters Programme In Astrology

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started a new programme in Astrology – Master of Arts(Jyotish) or MAJY. The programme will be delivered in distance learning mode, the university said.

The programme has been launched with an aim to provide students practical knowledge of different branches of Astrology, an official statement said. Students with a bachelor's degree in the discipline, from a recognised university, can apply for it.

The duration of the course is two years and the medium of instruction will be Hindi.

For more details about the programme, learners can visit the IGNOU website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The total fee of the IGNOU MAJY programme is Rs 12,600 to be paid in two instalments. The fee for the first year is Rs 6,300 and a registration fee of Rs 200. For the second year, the fee is Rs 6,300.

The programme will be offered at 57 IGNOU regional centres in different states across the country.

IGNOU admission for the July 2021 cycle has started. Learners can apply for programmes offered through Open and Distance Mode (ODL) and programmes offered online, on the admission portal of the university.