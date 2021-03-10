IGNOU Launches New Postgraduate Course In Folklore, Culture Studies

IGNOU Launches Master Of Arts In Folklore And Culture Studies

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced a new postgraduate programme in Folklore and Culture Studies from January 2021 session. The new masters programme in open distance learning (ODL) mode will primarily focus on time, geography, space and literature of the folklore and culture of the world in general, and of India in particular. Candidates with an undergraduate degree in any discipline can apply online for the two-years’ Master of Arts in Folklore and Culture Studies (MAFCS) at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The open university has been offering Postgraduate Diploma in Folklore and Culture Studies (PGDFCS) through open distance learning mode.

Master of Arts in Folklore And Culture Studies: Aims, Themes

The new MA programme aims to find out the relation between folk culture and context through various frameworks borrowed from disciplines such as Literature, History, Sociology, Anthropology, Folklore Studies and emerging disciplines such as Culture Studies, an IGNOU statement said.

IGNOU’s MAFCS focuses on themes including oral literature, material culture, social customs, performing arts, theories and methods of folklore employed so far such as historical-geographical, historical-reconstruction, ideological, functional, psychoanalytical, cross-cultural, structural and contextual.

This programme, the statement said, is a result of the interdisciplinary approach to the paradigms of knowledge.