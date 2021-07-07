IGNOU Launches MA Programme In Drawing And Painting

IGNOU launches MA in Drawing and Painting

School of Performing and Visual Arts (SOPVA), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched the Master of Arts in Drawing and Painting or MADP programme, which will begin from the July, 2021 session. “The programme aims to provide education to the discerning students who do not have access to study Fine Arts through conventional systems,” the university said.

The programme has been designed for “serious Fine Arts students” to pursue higher education, and it covers core components like elements and principles of art, Art history, Art education, Aesthetics theories and research methods, it added.

Employed, self-employed, freelancers, designers, Illustrators, textile professionals, interior decorators, school and college teachers, aspiring professionals, etc can benefit from the programme, according to the university.

Learners with a bachelor's degree in Arts – Drawing and Painting, Fine Arts, Visual Arts, or with a bachelor's degree in animation, design, fashion, technology, textile or any allied subject can apply for the programme. The medium of instruction will be English.

Though the medium will be English, students will be allowed to complete their assignments and exams in Hindi, the university said. The duration of the programme is two years.

The total fee of the programme is Rs 16,500, which is to be paid in two installments – Rs 8,250 per year.

“The Programme will be delivered through multi-mode Web Enabled Academic Support (WEAS) and 15 days studio practice in each semester at PSC – 07187P, SOPVA, IGNOU Headquarters, New Delhi only,” IGNOU said.

Click here for more details

Click here to apply