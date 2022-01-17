IGNOU Launches MA In Urban Studies In ODL Mode

The School of Extension and Development Studies, IGNOU will offer the MA programme in January and July admission cycle every year. The graduate can apply for the MA programme at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 17, 2022 6:36 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has launched MA programme in Urban Studies in in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode from Januay session. The School of Extension and Development Studies, IGNOU will offer the MA programme in January and July admission cycle every year. The graduate can apply for the MA programme at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

"As urbanisation is taking place at a faster scale and planned urbanisation is the need of the hour, this programme will not only be helpful to the in-service personnel working in the urban sector, parallel bodies, and urban local bodies but also learners from various disciplines such as sociology, economics, political science and other subjects who want to pursue a career in Urban Development," IGNOU release mentioned.

According to IGNOU, this programme covers urbanisation and its issues and challenges. Various aspects covered in this programme are Urban Planning, Urban Management, Urban Governance, and the issues like poverty, unemployment, inequality, urban waste management, land use planning, and decentralized planning.

"This Master’s Degree programme also has courses on Urban Ecology and Environment, Sustainable Development and Smart Cities, Urban Waste Management, Governance and Development and Dynamics of Development in Urban Construct," IGNOU release mentioned.

The details regarding the courses and fee structure are available at the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

