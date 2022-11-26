IGNOU Launches MA In Sustainability Science Programme In Online Mode

IGNOU launches new MA programme in Sustainability Science

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new MA programme in Sustainability Science. The MA in Sustainability Science (MASS) programme will be offered in online mode with multiple entry and exit options. The objective of the new online MA programme is to provide an opportunity to the learners to deepen their knowledge and understanding about sustainable development and the principles of sustainability science.

During the launch ceremony of the MASS programme, Professor Nageswar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU, said that by launching MASS programme online, IGNOU is taking the right path in Sustainable Development education and enables India's commitment to Sustainable Development Goals.

“Online programmes strengthen IGNOU's learners-centric approach- admission at home, counselling at home, and examination centres nearer to the student's home,” he added.

Anil Kumar Rai, Joint Secretary (Parliament and Coordination), Ministry of External Affairs, and the open university’s Vice-Chancellor launched the online Learning Management System portal of MASS in the presence of Dr Angela Andrade (Chair, IUCN Commission on Ecosystem), Dr Osamu Saito (Principal Policy Researcher, Institute for Global Environmental Strategies, IGES, Japan), Dr Madhav B Karki, Climate Change and Environment Advisor to the Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba of Nepal and Dr Shalini Dhyani (Vice-Chair, Asia Region IUCN Commission on Ecosystem and Senior Scientist, CSIR-NEERI, NAGPUR, INDIA).

Dr Angela Andrade in her speech highlighted the role of the Commission of Ecosystem Management IUCN in bringing all the researchers in one platform from across the world and its mandate to provide expert guidance in promoting biodiversity conservation, holistic approach to ecosystem management and Sustainable Development. She said “Nature conservation and restoration have never been more relevant than now.

Congratulating the launching of the MASS programme, Dr Karki said: “The world is facing multiple crises and is looking for transformative multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary application approaches for which education, innovation and integrity are needed to the global communities".

After 30 years of our commitment to apply the principles of sustainable development back in 1992, Agenda 21 and Paris agreement still we are struggling for achieving the Universal 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, the doctor added.