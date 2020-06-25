IGNOU Launches MA In Sanskrit Programme

IGNOU has launched Master's programme in Sanskrit through open and distance mode.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 25, 2020 11:14 am IST

New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a Master's programme in Sanskrit through open and distance mode. Graduates of any discipline can pursue Master's in Sanskrit. Keeping in view the prevailing situation amidst Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, the programme was launched virtually and was live streamed through Gyan Dhara, the University's Internet based Channel.

The MA Sanskrit programme has been designed and developed with academic consultation and support of distinguished scholars in different disciplines of Sanskrit. Students can register for the programme through university's admission portal; https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU thanked the distinguished guests for gracing the launch and supporting it. He talked about the binding nature of Sanskrit which he said connects us with the Bharat and its rich knowledge which is available in the language only. He also talked about the immense potential that it offers to learners in terms of future prospects.

Professor Rao said that Sanskrit is the mother language for a number of Indian languages and many words used in different languages including some international ones are borrowed from this great language which is part of Indian ethos and history.

The virtual launch programme was held by Jitendra Srivastava, School of Humanities, IGNOU. He also gave a background of the development of the programme.

Dr. Malati Mathur, Director, School of Humanities, IGNOU welcomed the gathering and reiterated the importance of the language.

The launch had august e-gathering of eminent scholars in the field of Sanskrit language and literature from across the country including; Prof. Ramesh Kumar Pandey, Vice Chancellor, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University; Prof. (Dr.) Gangadhar Panda, Kolhan University, Jharkhand; Prof. (Dr.) Pankaj Lakshman Jani, Vice-Chancellor, Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University, Ujjain; Professor Radhavallabh Tripathi, Former Vice Chancellor, Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan; Professor Balkrishna Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Vikram University, Ujjain; Professor Rajaram Shukla, Vice Chancellor, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi and Professor Devi Prasad Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor, Uttarakhand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar.

They all lauded IGNOU's initiative in promoting the Sanskrit language and hoped that this would help the language get its rightful place in Indian universities.

