  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Launches Internship Portal For Library And Information Science Programme

IGNOU Launches Internship Portal For Library And Information Science Programme

IGNOU has launched internship portal for students pursuing Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLIS) and Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS) programmes.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 11, 2022 8:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU To Organise Campus Placement Drive Tomorrow; Details Here
IGNOU July 2022 Session Admission Ends Today For UG, PG Online, ODL Programmes
IGNOU Announces Tentative Datesheet Of December 2022 TEE Exams
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To July 2022 Session’s UG, PG Online, ODL Programmes
IGNOU Extends July 2022 Admission Deadline Till October 10
IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit December 2022 TEE Assignment
IGNOU Launches Internship Portal For Library And Information Science Programme
IGNOU Launches Internship Portal For BLIS And MLIS Programme
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched internship portal for students pursuing Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLIS) and Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS) programmes. The BLIS and MLIS learners will be able to get real time experience with LIS internship portal. The internship programme for Library and Information Science (LIS) has been introduced in view of the requirements of the National Educational Policy 2020 (NEP).

During the launch of the internship portal by the Faculty of Library and Information Science, Professor Jaideep Sharma said: "The objectives behind the inclusion of internship as part of BLIS & MLIS Programmes which is designed keeping in view of the requirements of the National Educational Policy 2020 (NEP), where skilled based education is given emphasis."

Also Read|| IGNOU To Organise Campus Placement Drive Tomorrow; Details Here

"Introducing internship as part of the LIS programmes, the students will be able to get a real-time experience, which will be much beneficial for them as they enter the profession," Mr Sharma added. Elaborating on the details of the internship portal, he stated that through this portal, learners can now get easy access to apply for internships in their respective fields without any hassle.

Also Read|| IGNOU Announces Tentative Datesheet Of December 2022 TEE Exams

Applauding the faculty for initiating such a challenging yet enriching project for BLIS and MLIS students, Pro Vice-Chancellor (PVC), Professor Uma Kanjilal said: "Since the portal is meant for all professional programmes, it could be further expanded and be utilized by all the schools which are offering professional programmes. She was also confident that the IGNOU students getting internship exposures to various institutions and organizations would enhance their job employability skills."

Click here for more Education News
IGNOU Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Biology Sample Papers, Paper Pattern
CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Biology Sample Papers, Paper Pattern
Delhi University Forms Committee To Resolve Seat Allocation, Admission-Related Issues
Delhi University Forms Committee To Resolve Seat Allocation, Admission-Related Issues
Delhi University Admission 2022: NCWEB Extends Application Deadline For UG Admission
Delhi University Admission 2022: NCWEB Extends Application Deadline For UG Admission
IIM Jammu, Times Pro Collaborate For Wider Access To Management, Technology Programmes
IIM Jammu, Times Pro Collaborate For Wider Access To Management, Technology Programmes
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Choice Filling Begins Today; Guidelines For Candidates
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Choice Filling Begins Today; Guidelines For Candidates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................