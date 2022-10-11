IGNOU Launches Internship Portal For Library And Information Science Programme

IGNOU Launches Internship Portal For BLIS And MLIS Programme

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched internship portal for students pursuing Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLIS) and Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS) programmes. The BLIS and MLIS learners will be able to get real time experience with LIS internship portal. The internship programme for Library and Information Science (LIS) has been introduced in view of the requirements of the National Educational Policy 2020 (NEP).

During the launch of the internship portal by the Faculty of Library and Information Science, Professor Jaideep Sharma said: "The objectives behind the inclusion of internship as part of BLIS & MLIS Programmes which is designed keeping in view of the requirements of the National Educational Policy 2020 (NEP), where skilled based education is given emphasis."

"Introducing internship as part of the LIS programmes, the students will be able to get a real-time experience, which will be much beneficial for them as they enter the profession," Mr Sharma added. Elaborating on the details of the internship portal, he stated that through this portal, learners can now get easy access to apply for internships in their respective fields without any hassle.

Applauding the faculty for initiating such a challenging yet enriching project for BLIS and MLIS students, Pro Vice-Chancellor (PVC), Professor Uma Kanjilal said: "Since the portal is meant for all professional programmes, it could be further expanded and be utilized by all the schools which are offering professional programmes. She was also confident that the IGNOU students getting internship exposures to various institutions and organizations would enhance their job employability skills."