IGNOU Launches Flagship Programme MA In Journalism, Mass Communication In Hindi, Tamil

IGNOU has launched a new flagship programme in Hindi and Tamil

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched new flagship programmes in Mass Communication and Journalism in Hindi and Tamil. The Vice-Chancellor of the open university has launched the flagship programme in hybrid mode today, July 11. The programme is already being offered in English language in both online and open and distance learning modes by the university.

“In order to integrate recommendations of National Education Policy 2020 into its academic endeavour and facilitate the teaching-learning process in various Indian languages, School of Journalism and New Media Studies (SOJNMS), IGNOU has launched its flagship programme - MA in Journalism and Mass Communication in two Indian languages - Hindi and Tamil,” an official statement said.

Giving the Presidential address Professor Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU laid stress on the teaching-learning process to be in one's own mother-tongue for better and effective learning outcomes. He thanked the distinguished guests for sparing their time and providing encouragement through their words of wisdom. He complimented the school for completing the translation without a flaw in such a short-span of time.

“Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nageshwar Rao, IGNOU along with the other distinguished guests launched the programmes in a ceremony held in hybrid mode,” the university added.

