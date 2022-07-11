  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU Launches Flagship Programme MA In Journalism, Mass Communication In Hindi, Tamil

IGNOU Launches Flagship Programme MA In Journalism, Mass Communication In Hindi, Tamil

IGNOU has launched new flagship programmes in Mass Communication and Journalism in Hindi and Tamil. The Vice-Chancellor of the open university has launched the flagship programme in hybrid mode today.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 11, 2022 4:54 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU Releases June TEE 2022 Final Datesheets; Admit Card Next Week
IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit Assignments For Term-End Exam June 2022; Check Details
IGNOU Launches New BA Programme In Micro Small And Medium Enterprises
IGNOU Collaborates With Educational Institutions In Singapore, Bahrain, UAE To Offer Its Courses
IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Date Extended; Check Details
IGNOU TEE June 2022: Term-End Exam Form Submission Deadline Extended; Check Details
IGNOU Launches Flagship Programme MA In Journalism, Mass Communication In Hindi, Tamil
IGNOU has launched a new flagship programme in Hindi and Tamil
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched new flagship programmes in Mass Communication and Journalism in Hindi and Tamil. The Vice-Chancellor of the open university has launched the flagship programme in hybrid mode today, July 11. The programme is already being offered in English language in both online and open and distance learning modes by the university.

“In order to integrate recommendations of National Education Policy 2020 into its academic endeavour and facilitate the teaching-learning process in various Indian languages, School of Journalism and New Media Studies (SOJNMS), IGNOU has launched its flagship programme - MA in Journalism and Mass Communication in two Indian languages - Hindi and Tamil,” an official statement said.

Giving the Presidential address Professor Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU laid stress on the teaching-learning process to be in one's own mother-tongue for better and effective learning outcomes. He thanked the distinguished guests for sparing their time and providing encouragement through their words of wisdom. He complimented the school for completing the translation without a flaw in such a short-span of time.

IGNOU in a social media post said: “IGNOU has launched its flagship programme - MA in Journalism and Mass Communication in two Indian languages - Hindi and Tamil.”

“Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nageshwar Rao, IGNOU along with the other distinguished guests launched the programmes in a ceremony held in hybrid mode,” the university added.

IGNOU on July 6 launched an undergraduate BA programme in Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (BAVMSME). The new programme seeks to cater to the present needs of a young entrepreneur and will aid in developing the knowledge and skills to establish a business venture.

The university has released the final exam dates for the June 2022 Term End Examination (TEE 2022). The June TEE 2022 will be held from July 22 to September 5. The June TEE 2022 exam will be held in both shifts; morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm and evening shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Click here for more Education News
IGNOU Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Result Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Meet Toppers
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Result Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Meet Toppers
TS PGECET 2022: TSCHE Extends Last Date To Apply Without Late Fee; Here's How To Register
TS PGECET 2022: TSCHE Extends Last Date To Apply Without Late Fee; Here's How To Register
AP ICET 2022 Correction Window Opens; Check Editable Fields
AP ICET 2022 Correction Window Opens; Check Editable Fields
IIT Roorkee, Simplilearn To Offer Executive Programme In Business Analytics For Professional
IIT Roorkee, Simplilearn To Offer Executive Programme In Business Analytics For Professional
OBC Students’ Body Urges Education Minister To Increase Fellowship In UGC Post Doctoral Fellowship
OBC Students’ Body Urges Education Minister To Increase Fellowship In UGC Post Doctoral Fellowship
.......................... Advertisement ..........................