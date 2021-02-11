  • Home
IGNOU Launches Diploma In Value Education Programme

Indira Gandhi National Open University has launched a new Diploma in Value Education (DPVE) in its January session. The aim of this course is to train elementary school teachers and inculcate positive values among the teachers, parents and students.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 11, 2021 6:08 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indira Gandhi National Open University has launched a new Diploma in Value Education (DPVE) in its January session. The aim of this course is to train elementary school teachers and inculcate positive values among the teachers, parents and students. It would also focus on raising the awareness and societal awareness among the NGO workers. The interested candidates can apply at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/.

It is a one-year long programme which will be conducted in both January and July sessions. The eligibility criteria for it is passing Class 12 with a recognised board. The admission fee is Rs 4000.

The course comprises of 32 credits including Overview and Perspectives of Values (4 credits), Socio-Psychological Basis (4 credits), Pedagogy of Values ( 4 credits), Application, Support Skills and Activities (4 credits), Life Skills Education ( 8 credits) and Human Rights in India ( 8 credits).

Diploma In Value Education Programme will be coordinated by Dr Grace Don Nemching and Prof BK Pattanaik.

IGNOU had earlier launched other online courses on the SWAYAM portal. It started two PG Diploma courses on Corporate Social Responsibility (PGDCSR) and Environmental, and Occupational Hazards.

