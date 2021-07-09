IGNOU has launches a certificate course in Sanskrit

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a certificate course in Sanskrit. Candidates who wish to register for IGNOU admission 2021 for this new course can apply online through the official website of IGNOU-- ignou.samarth.edu.in. The course in Communicative Sanskrit will be available from July 2021 session.

Those who have cleared the Class 12 examination can apply online till July 15, 2021. The duration of the courses is minimum of six months and a maximum of one year. The fee for the course is Rs 1500, while the registration fee is Rs 200.

Earlier, the School of Performing and Visual Arts (SOPVA), IGNOU had launched the Master of Arts in Drawing and Painting or MADP programme, which will begin from the July 2021 session.

“The programme aims to provide education to the discerning students who do not have access to study Fine Arts through conventional systems,” the university said.

Employed, self-employed, freelancers, designers, illustrators, textile professionals, interior decorators, school and college teachers, aspiring professionals, etc can benefit from the programme, according to the university.

Though the medium will be English, students will be allowed to complete their assignments and exams in Hindi, the university said. The duration of the programme is two years and the total fee is Rs 16,500, which is to be paid in two instalments-- Rs 8,250 per year.