IGNOU Launches Certificate Course In Mobile App Development

IGNOU Mobile App Development Course: The six-month course can be enrolled by any person who is interested in developing mobile applications and has qualified Class 12 examination.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 17, 2020 3:38 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a certificate course in mobile application development (CMAD). The programme will be offered by the School of Computers and Information Sciences (SOCIS).

The course will be of six-month duration and any person who is interested in developing mobile apps and has passed Class 12 is eligible to enrol for the programme.

Through this certificate programme, IGNOU will impart knowledge and understanding of mobile applications development.

As per a release issued by IGNOU, the course will analyse the architecture of Android and help in the development of mobile apps using Android. “The course will offer design, implement and test a database for user requirements, develop programs using Python and use IDEs such as Android Studio,” says the statement by IGNOU.

The programme has five courses in total and every course will have two components, assignment and term-end examination, respectively.

