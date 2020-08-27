IGNOU Launches BSc In Biochemistry, Apply Till August 31 At Ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Image credit: Shutterstock IGNOU Launches BSc In Biochemistry, Apply Till August 31

The Indira Gandhi Naitonal Open University, or IGNOU, has started a new BSc (hons) programme in Biochemistry, from July 2020 session, in online and distance learning (ODL) mode.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 final examination from a recognized board with subjects Biology, Chemistry and Physics can apply for the programme at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date for admission is August 31.

“With a substantial number of courses from the discipline of Biochemistry and a few interdisciplinary and skill-enhancing courses, this Bachelor of Science Honours programme is designed to give an in-depth knowledge in Biochemistry while giving the learner an opportunity to explore subjects beyond the discipline,” IGNOU said.

The medium of instruction for the course is English and Hindi. Candidates can also apply for lateral entry as per IGNOU norms.

The minimum duration of the programme is three years and the maximum duration is six years. The course will be offered in both January and July sessions of admission, IGNOU said.

The registration fee for the programme is Rs 200. The total fee of the programme is Rs 43,500, to be paid as annual fee of Rs 14,500 per year.